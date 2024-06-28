Brunei News Gazette

MinDA and Dinagat Islands Forge Partnership to Boost Economic Development

Jun 27, 2024

DAVAO CITY—The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Dinagat Islands provincial government signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Thursday to establish economic zones (EZs) in the province.

According to the Philippines News Agency, the collaboration, signed by Secretary Leo Tereso Magno and Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., aims to attract local and foreign investments, create jobs, and alleviate poverty in the region. During the signing ceremony, Magno emphasized that the partnership would focus on technical assistance, capacity building, and information exchange. He noted that the collaboration aligns with MinDA's Mindanao Agenda 2022-2028, which emphasizes sustainable development and economic integration within the ASEAN region.

"This MoC marks a critical milestone in Dinagat Islands' journey towards socio-economic development, leveraging strategic partnerships and integrated planning to uplift the region," Magno said.

Governor Demerey presented the "i2 FAME" strategy during the meeting, which targets innovation and industrialization in the fisheries, agroforestry, mining, and ecotourism sectors. "Our goal is to transform Dinagat Islands into a vibrant hub of economic activity and sustainable development," Demerey said. He added that the i2FAME strategy aims to capitalize on the island province's competitiveness for economic growth.

Under the joint undertaking, MinDA and the Dinagat provincial government will provide technical assistance and establish coordination and linkage through the MinDA-Dinagat Islands Technical Working Group. This group will oversee the planning, development, and implementation of the Dinagat Islands EZs and conduct capacity-building and policy-related activities for their establishment. MinDA will also collaborate with the Department of Trade and Industry to conduct trade and investment promotion activities related to the proposed Dinagat Islands' EZs.

These initiatives align with the Mindanao Agenda 2023-2028, Mindanao Development Corridors, Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area, and ASEAN economic cooperation.

