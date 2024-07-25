Metro Manila Considers State of Calamity Declaration Amid Severe Flooding

QUEZON CITY - The Metro Manila Council (MMC), in conjunction with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), is set to deliberate on the potential declaration of a state of calamity across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the relentless rainfall and flooding brought on by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, while the DILG has recommended the declaration due to the significant impact on the metropolis, the decision ultimately rests with the local chief executives of NCR, coordinated through the MMC. "It's up to local communities to decide because they know best, they know best what they need," Marcos stated during a media interview following a situation briefing at Camp Aguinaldo. The declaration would enable local governments to access their calamity funds, facilitating more effective response and relief operations.

During the briefing, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos reported extensive flooding in various parts of Metro Manila. Significant portions of several low-lying cities have been submerged, with Abalos noting that 70 percent of Navotas City, 80 percent of Malabon City, and 60 percent of Valenzuela City are currently under water. The situation has prompted urgent considerations for the declaration to aid affected communities more swiftly and robustly.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday will determine the course of action to address the ongoing crisis, aiming to mitigate the adverse effects of the severe weather conditions plaguing the region.