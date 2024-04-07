MECO Provides Assistance to Filipinos Affected by Taiwan Earthquake

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan — In the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) has been actively engaged in monitoring and assisting Filipinos in the affected regions, particularly in Hualien County, the earthquake's epicenter.

According to Philippines News Agency, MECO chair Silvestre H. Bello III visited Hualien County on Sunday to offer support to the Filipino community. During his visit, Bello distributed relief packs and cash assistance to hundreds of Filipino workers whose daily lives and employment were severely impacted by the natural disaster. Bello conveyed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s deep concern for the Filipinos affected by the earthquake, emphasizing the president's directive to provide all necessary assistance to alleviate their hardships.

The earthquake, reported at a magnitude of 7.2 (with some reports indicating magnitudes of 7.3 and 7.4), occurred off the eastern coast of Taiwan early in the morning. According to Focus Taiwan, the incident has resulted in 13 fatalities, 1,133 injuries, and six individuals missing as of Sunday morning.

In addition to aiding the Filipino community, Bello met with local officials in Hualien County to express gratitude for their efforts in safeguarding the Filipino residents. "We are here to extend the sympathy of our President to the government and people of Hualien. We are also here to check the condition of our kababayan (compatriots)," stated Bello.

The MECO delegation, including deputy resident representative Alice Visperas, Migrant Workers Office director Cesar Chavez, and Welfare Officer Ruth Vibar, joined Bello in his mission. Hualien County, known for being Taiwan's largest county and a significant tourist attraction, is home to approximately 1,400 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Earlier on Friday, Bello had engaged with around 30 leaders of the Filipino community, who provided updates on their members' conditions. He also communicated the President's message of support to the OFWs during the meeting.

MECO's assistance efforts have included the distribution of T$150,000 (approximately PHP265,000) in aid. Furthermore, Bello personally visited four OFWs who had sustained injuries during the earthquake, each receiving T$10,000 in financial support.