A multi-layered AI defense platform that correlates threats across every network domain while protecting subscribers in real time.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building cloud-native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced NetAIShield, its next-generation AI-native fraud protection framework designed to secure telecom networks and subscribers against an increasingly sophisticated fraud landscape.

Modern telecom fraud has evolved beyond isolated attacks. Cybercriminals now orchestrate coordinated campaigns across voice, messaging, data, and OTT channels, impersonating telecom operators, government agencies, and financial institutions while leveraging deepfake audio, synthetic identities, SIM swap, SIM box, and AI-powered social engineering techniques. Traditional fraud solutions, built to detect threats within individual network domains, provide only a fragmented view, allowing increasingly complex attacks to evade detection.

NetAIShield responds to this challenge with a multi-layered AI defense architecture built to correlate network telemetry, subscriber behavior, signaling events, messaging intelligence, and threat indicators into a unified, real-time view of fraud. Designed to work alongside Mavenir’s existing security portfolio or as an overlay for third-party fraud detection solutions, NetAIShield helps enable operators to detect, prioritize, and neutralize sophisticated attacks including the ones utilizing SIM farms and Application Farms with minimal disruption to existing infrastructure.

A key innovation of NetAIShield is AI-Protected Communications, which extends fraud protection beyond the network to individual subscribers. While network-layer security protects the population by identifying and blocking fraudulent traffic before calls are connected, the most damaging scams increasingly occur during live conversations. AI-Protected Communications helps fill this gap with a personal AI assistant that can intelligently screen unknown callers, monitor conversations for indicators of social engineering, deepfake voice impersonation, financial fraud, and other suspicious behavior, and intervene in real time when risks are detected.

Operating transparently on existing devices without requiring new hardware, the capability works on a consent basis and supports regulatory compliance by informing callers that they are interacting with an AI screening assistant. Trusted contacts can bypass screening, while unknown callers are authenticated before reaching the subscriber. For ongoing protection, the AI assistant can remain on the call, providing real-time risk assessment, warning subscribers through whisper warnings, or helping terminate or redirect fraudulent conversations when necessary. The platform continuously learns from emerging attack patterns, enabling protection that evolves as fraud tactics change.

Built on Mavenir’s proven security portfolio, which is already deployed across more than 70 Tier-1 operator networks protecting over one billion subscribers worldwide, NetAIShield represents the next evolution of AI-native telecom security, combining network-wide intelligence with personalized, real-time subscriber protection to defend against the rapidly growing threat of AI-powered fraud. NetAIShield in combination with SpamShield, CallShield, and LinkShield enables mobile operators to create safe mobile experience for safe messaging, safe calling and safe browsing.

Ilia Abramov, VP & General Manager, Security Business Unit, Mavenir: “Fraud has become agentic, multi-modal, and deeply personal. With NetAIShield and its AI Call Screening agent, Mavenir delivers an intelligence layer that sees threat signals and protects subscribers in real time.”

Join Mavenir at FutureNet Asia 2026, 22-23 September in Singapore to see how NetAIShield moves operators from reactive defense to AI-powered protection. Book a meeting here

View the NetAIShield product page: https://www.mavenir.com/portfolio/mavapps/fraud-security/netaishield/

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mavenir’s product capabilities, expected performance, anticipated benefits to operators, enterprises and subscribers, market opportunities, technology evolution, industry trends, and future business prospects.”

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “designed to”, “enable”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or similar expressions. These statements are based on Mavenir’s expectations, assumptions, and/or information available as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, changes in the telecommunications industry and competitive landscape; regulatory developments affecting telecommunications networks and AI technology; reliance on third-party technology and infrastructure; and general economic and market conditions. Mavenir undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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