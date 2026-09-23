Combined offering pairs the Mavenir AI Integrated Platform with Neysa’s AI cloud to give operators, enterprises, and neocloud providers a sovereign, production-ready path to build, deploy, and monetize AI

RICHARDSON, Texas and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network software provider building the future of telecom, today announced a strategic partnership with Neysa, an AI Cloud provider. The partnership integrates Mavenir’s AI orchestration, agent, and token-metering capabilities with Neysa’s AI-native GPU infrastructure, deployment environment, and customer-ready AI cloud platform.

Together, the companies deliver a stack designed to let enterprises deploy a sovereign AI platform that runs on infrastructure they control. Model orchestration, agent workflows, security, and usage tracking layer directly on top of GPU capacity managed through Neysa’s AI-native cloud. This lets IT and platform team launch AI initiatives without assembling the stack piece by piece.

For neocloud providers, the partnership turns raw GPU capacity into ready-to-sell, governed AI services without requiring them to build the underlying platform. Neysa provides the AI cloud stack, GPU capacity, and deployment environment. The Mavenir AI Integrated Platform adds the orchestration, policy control, and token-level metering to package that capacity into billable, enterprise-ready AI offerings. The platform is designed to be telco-grade and can be deployed on-premises or across hybrid environments.

For mobile network operators, the partnership extends Mavenir’s AI Integrated Platform , announced earlier this year, which gives operators a path to turn their network into an AI service by hosting models, running agents, and monetizing token consumption on their own infrastructure. Neysa’s cloud now gives operators an additional, GPU-backed way to run that same platform, alongside deploying it on infrastructure they already own.

“Enterprises and neocloud providers are both trying to solve the same problem from opposite ends: how to turn GPU investment into sovereign, monetizable AI services. Pairing the Mavenir AI Integrated Platform with Neysa’s AI cloud closes that gap. Enterprises get a platform they can trust and control, and neocloud providers get a way to sell AI as a service, not just infrastructure,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Mavenir.

“Mavenir, a network software provider serving operators in more than 120 countries selected Neysa to help develop and run its AI portfolio. That choice reflects a wider shift in what enterprises expect from AI infrastructure. Together, the Mavenir AI Integrated Platform and Neysa’s AI cloud give enterprises a governed, metered way to run AI on infrastructure they control, with cost visibility built in,” said Xavier Kurian, Chief Revenue Officer, Neysa.

Mavenir’s AI Integrated Platform provides orchestration, agent workflows, security and policy control, and token-level metering and billing capabilities.

Neysa’s AI cloud combines AI-native infrastructure, GPU capacity, deployment environments, and a customer-ready delivery model. It enables operators, enterprises, and neocloud providers to stand up AI infrastructure without having to build and manage a dedicated platform engineering team.

Mavenir intends to develop, test, and scale its AI products on Neysa’s sovereign, GPU-backed infrastructure, the same environment available to operators and enterprises through this partnership. These products include AI Service Assurance for automated network operations, AI Security Agents for fraud and threat detection, and AI Voice Services such as real-time translation and SMB virtual agents. This enables Mavenir to accelerate the go-to-market for these products while preserving data sovereignty.

Mavenir also uses the Neysa cloud for its own AI transformation, applying the same orchestration and GPU infrastructure to internal initiatives such as AI-assisted software development and intelligent model selection. It runs the stack on itself first, then extends it to its operator, enterprise, and neocloud customers.

Rising frontier model costs are a shared challenge for every enterprise deploying AI at scale. The AI Integrated Platform’s token optimizer and model routing tools are designed to address this by directing each request to the model Mavenir’s routing logic identifies as the most cost-effective option capable of handling it. In Mavenir’s own deployments, this has reduced frontier model spend without changing how applications are built.

“We’re not just telling operators to adopt AI, but we’re also building our own AI products on this same stack, from service assurance to security agents to voice AI. And because we run our own frontier model costs through the same token optimizer and model routing tools, we can pass those savings on to every customer running on Neysa,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Mavenir.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

About Neysa

Neysa builds AI cloud infrastructure for enterprises that need to run AI on infrastructure they control. Its flagship system, Velocis, unifies GPU compute, inference, orchestration, and AI security in one environment. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Mumbai, Neysa announced a capital raise of up to $1.2 billion led by Blackstone in February 2026. Learn more at www.neysa.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mavenir’s product capabilities, expected performance, anticipated benefits to operators, enterprises and subscribers, market opportunities, technology evolution, industry trends and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “designed to”, “enable”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or similar expressions. These statements are based on Mavenir’s expectations, assumptions, and/or information available as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, changes in the telecommunications industry and competitive landscape; regulatory developments affecting telecommunications networks and AI technology; reliance on third-party technology and infrastructure; and general economic and market conditions. Mavenir undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts

Mavenir: Emmanuela Spiteri, [email protected]

Neysa: Paromita Sarkar, [email protected]

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