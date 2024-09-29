Marcos vows to continue father’s legacy



Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday pledged to continue the legacy of his father and namesake, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Marcos commemorated the 35th death anniversary of his father, whom he said devoted his life to serve the Filipino people.

In a Facebook post, Marcos recalled his promise to honor his father by continuing what he started and did for the Filipinos and the country.

‘My father lived in service to our country. He advocated for development, justice, unity and nationalism. Above all his beliefs was his faith in the Filipino people,’ Marcos said.

‘Thirty-five years ago, I made a promise to honor his life’s work by building on this foundation. In some way, I hope that I have made you proud, Dad. We miss you every day,’ he added.

Marcos Sr. died in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 28, 1989 at the age of 72.

He was the 10th Philippine president who ruled the country from Dec. 30, 1956 to Feb. 25, 1986.

In his message for the 107th birth anniversary of his father on Sep

t. 11, the President said he is his ‘guiding force’ and ‘steady voice of reason’ in fulfilling his role as the country’s 17th president.

Source: Philippines News Agency