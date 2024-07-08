Marcos Reverses Policy on CES Rank for National Defense College Graduates

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has annulled a policy that previously allowed graduates of the National Defense College of the Philippines' Master in National Security Administration (MNSA) program to obtain career executive service (CES) rank. The change comes with the issuance of Executive Order No. 63, aimed at standardizing the criteria and processes for conferring CES status.

According to Philippines News Agency, the order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of the President on July 2, the new executive order seeks to align the standards for granting CES rank strictly with the recommendations of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB). This decision effectively cancels the privileges previously granted under Executive Order 145 s. 2021, which was established by former President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte’s order was intended to "deepen the pool of leader-managers in government and further strengthen the quality of policy formation and governance in the public sector" by granting MNSA graduates a CES rank that matched their appointed positions.

The revocation of this policy is part of President Marcos' broader initiative to synchronize administrative standards and procedures within the executive branch, ensuring that appointments and promotions within the CES ranks are based strictly on merit and standardized criteria.