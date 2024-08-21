Marcos declares ‘heads will roll’ on Alice Guo’s escape

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said a 'full-scale investigation' is underway on the reported departure of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and those found accountable would be sanctioned. In a statement posted on social media, Marcos said Guo's supposed departure laid bare the 'corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust.' 'Let me be clear: Heads will roll,' Marcos declared. 'We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people's trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,' he added. Guo is facing complaints about her alleged involvement in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country and questions about her citizenship. 'There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,' the President said. Gu o, despite being a subject of an immigration lookout bulletin due to the ongoing investigations, was able to fly out of the country last July 18, headed to Malaysia where she met her family, and then traveled to Indonesia, according to Senator Risa Hontiveros. On Tuesday, Malacañang ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice to cancel Guo and her family's passports. Meanwhile, Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros welcomed the President's pronouncement. Escudero, however, also suggested the creation of a general aviation terminal for private airplanes. 'With a general aviation terminal, private plane passengers will need to pass through the proper checking, like the regular airport passengers,' he said in a press briefing. Hontiveros said she was expecting Marcos' pronouncement to hold the culprits accountable. "Dapat lang may managot (Someone must be held accountable). That's the principle of transparency and accountabili ty," she said during the Kapihan sa Senado. As chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Hontiveros vowed to continue the Senate inquiry on POGOs and how Alice Guo was able to leave the country. She said the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, chaired by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, has sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino that a subcommittee, which she will lead, be created to look into how Guo was able to escape. Hontiveros said the hearing would be held on Aug. 27 and the list of resource persons is being completed. Source: Philippines News agency

Post navigation