Manila: DOH Reports Rise in Fireworks-Related Injuries to 12

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) in Manila has reported an increase in fireworks-related injuries, with four new cases identified. This brings the total number of such incidents to 12 as of early Sunday morning.

According to Philippines News Agency, the recent cases involve a 23-year-old male and a 49-year-old female who sustained injuries while using "kwitis," a type of legal and regulated firework, at their homes. Additionally, two boys, aged 11 and 17, were injured using prohibited fireworks, including the piccolo and boga, an improvised cannon.

The DOH emphasized the risks associated with personal use of fireworks, suggesting that enjoying fireworks displays from a safe distance and in a community setting is a safer alternative. The health department highlighted the benefits of community-organized fireworks displays, which are typically more professional and provide longer-lasting enjoyment. Such events are also considered safer compared to private usage of fireworks at home.

The DOH's statement serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of fireworks and the importance of safety precautions during celebrations involving such displays.