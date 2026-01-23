Berakas: The Makan Fest 1.0 serves as an opportunity for small and medium enterprises to showcase their products to the public. The event is being held at the car park of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas and aims to boost the local food industry while fostering regional relations through the participation of both domestic and international entrepreneurs. The opening ceremony occurred on the afternoon of 23rd January. According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was officially inaugurated by Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubarak Bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Brunei Muara District Officer. The ceremony was also attended by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Daud bin Jihan, Member of the Legislative Council. The festival is a collaboration between the Mukim Berakas 'A' Consultative Council and LRCO Event Management. It will run until Sunday, 25th January 2026, operating from 11 in the morning until midnight each day.