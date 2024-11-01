Majlis Menyantuni Anak Yatim Held at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque.



Tutong Town: In conjunction with the 58th anniversary of the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, the mosque’s takmir committee, in collaboration with the Muslimah and the Ibadur Rahman Youth Group, hosted the ‘Majlis Menyantuni Anak-Anak Yatim’ on the night of October 31st. The event aimed to honor and support orphans from the local community.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Sufian bin Haji Sabtu, Deputy Minister for Security and Law at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event featured the recitation of Tahlil, Doa Arwah, and a talk titled ‘Kelebihan Menyantuni Anak Yatim’. Additionally, donations were presented to 18 orphans from Kampung Panchor and Kampung Petani, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting those in need.