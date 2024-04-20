Lyceum Lady Pirates Extend Winning Streak in NCAA Volleyball

SAN JUAN CITY - In an intense match at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates overcame Perpetual Help in a five-set thriller, maintaining their unbeaten record in the NCAA Season 99 women's volleyball tournament.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Lady Pirates, led by Janeth Tulang's 20 points including 18 attacks and two aces, rallied to win 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11. This victory positions them alongside the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers and the Letran Lady Knights, each holding a 4-0 record. Key contributions also came from Joan Doguna and Johna Denise Dolorito, who scored 19 points each, while skipper Venice Puzon executed 16 excellent digs and made 20 sets. Despite a strong performance from Perpetual's Mary Rhose Dapol, who scored 35 points, her team fell to a 2-2 record. The men's teams also saw action, with Perpetual defeating Lyceum in straight sets to remain unbeaten. Further games are scheduled for Sunday, featuring matchups between San Sebastian College and Arellano University, followed by Letran facing Saint Benilde.