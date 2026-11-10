BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LUXEED, a high-end automotive brand under CHERY GROUP, solidifies its official dealer network across Thailand. Drawing on its Intelligent Luxury positioning and proven expertise of Founding Dealers — B Autohaus, BRG Group, MosPowerPart and TPM Automotive — who serve premium Thai clients and possess deep new-energy-vehicle ecosystem insights, LUXEED readies for its Q1 2027 official launch in Thailand, its first Southeast-Asia overseas market.

Jin Liu, Deputy Country Director of LUXEED Thailand, said: “Our 12 Thai dealer partners bring distinct strengths forming our core foundation. Experienced luxury-vehicle partners recognise LUXEED’s potential and are ready to grow with us. Aligned in high-grade customer-care standards, customer insights and shared vision, their combined strengths will help LUXEED deliver standout products and experiences for Thai customers.”

Suthisa Kongsirikan, Group Chief Strategy Officer of B AUTOHAUS Motoria, said: “Under our ‘360° of Auto Services’ philosophy, our robust infrastructure and full after-sales know-how enable seamless ownership journeys for LUXEED customers. Together we aim to set new Thai luxury-mobility benchmarks built on innovation, exceptional service and lasting trust.”

Chonlathorn Srirattanaprapas, Vice President of BRG Group, said: “With 50-plus-years’ experience in vehicle import, distribution and after-sales including body-and-paint repair, we see strong potential in LUXEED’s luxury-intelligence blend and expect it to build solid market traction in Thailand.”

Taweechai Soontornampol, President of MosPowerPart, said: “Boasting over 10 years importing and distributing luxury-grade vehicles alongside full after-sales services, we recognise LUXEED’s strengths in its Chery-backed status, luxury positioning and differentiated engineering-driven intelligence. We are confident LUXEED will generate genuine excitement within Thailand’s luxury automotive market.”

Yuttana Ruthaiwattana, President of TPM Automotive Group, said: “TPM Automotive targets leadership within the luxury-electric-vehicle space. LUXEED’s luxury positioning and cutting-edge technology resonate strongly with working-age and family-focused audiences, representing a clear market opportunity. Our accumulated new-energy-vehicle expertise and refined service standards will help us deliver complete high-end experiences for LUXEED customers.”

These four Founding Dealers, joined by five additional established automotive partners — PAG Autoworks, 14 Autohaus, The Electrified Automotive, Horizon PF and Thanasit Distribution — support LUXEED’s long-term sustainable-growth strategy and stable local-network build-out. LUXEED and its dealer network are committed to establishing new standards for intelligent luxury mobility for Thai consumers.

For the latest news and updates from LUXEED Thailand, follow the official channels on Facebook and Instagram.

About LUXEED

LUXEED is Chery Group’s luxury automotive brand. Its name combines LUXURY and EXCEED, reflecting its vision to redefine luxury through advanced technology and innovation while delivering experiences that go beyond the expectations of high-end consumers. Guided by “Enlighten Driving Pleasure,” LUXEED brings together intelligent powertrain technology, advanced driver assistance, an intelligent cockpit, meticulous craftsmanship, performance and premium experiences for today’s leaders and pioneers seeking a new, forward-looking expression of luxury powered by future-ready technology.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick Thailand

Napat Shimada (Aim) | Tel: 089-450-0225 | Email: [email protected]

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