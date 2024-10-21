

In conjunction with the 8th Brunei December Festival, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Brunei Economic Development Board through Darussalam Enterprise, DARe will organise a Local Product Expo.

The 4-day event will take place at BRIDEX, Jerudong from the 28th of November to 1st of December. For local entrepreneurs who are interested, forms can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the poster available @localproductexpo.bn, or contact 2453666 for any enquiry. Completed forms must be submitted not later than the 14th of November 2024 at 5 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei