Local Man Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Cigarettes

Tutong: A local man has been sentenced by the Tutong District Magistrate’s Court under Section 146, 1(d), of the Excise Order 2006. Hearulizan bin Tawi, aged 47, faced charges from Customs Enforcement Officers for possessing 12 cartons and 80 packets of cigarettes of various brands without a valid permit.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the arrest occurred during the Operasi Sepadu, an operation led by the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Customs and Excise Department. The operation took place at a house in Kampung Batang Mitus. The court fined the defendant $18,780 or imposed a 13-month imprisonment in default of payment.