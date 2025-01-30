Local Man Charged Under Excise Order 2006 for Cigarette Possession



Kuala Belait: A local man was charged by the Magistrates Court, Kuala Belait under the Excise Order 2006 for possessing 35 cartons and 152 packs of cigarettes of various brands.





According to Radio Television Brunei, 45-year-old Mohammad Sufri bin Suhaili was detained by the Law Enforcement Division, Royal Customs and Excise Department during a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau at a house in Kampung Sungai Lalit, Kuala Belait. He was sentenced to a fine of $50,160 or 15 months imprisonment in default.





All contraband, including $30 cash believed to be from contraband sales, were seized.

