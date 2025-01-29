Local Man Arrested for Possession of Significant Customs Contraband



Bandar Seri Begawan: A 40-year-old local man has been arrested for possessing customs contraband following an operation conducted by the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s Law Enforcement Division in Kampung Kiulap.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the arrest took place on January 28, 2025, when the authorities discovered that the man had 1,778 units of vape products, a vape device, eight bottles of vape juice, 11 vape refills, and 21 packets of cigarettes of various brands. In addition to the contraband, cash amounting to over $15,605 and foreign currency estimated at $6,067 were found, believed to be proceeds from the sale of the illegal items.

The Royal Customs and Excise Department emphasized that possession of customs contraband is an offense under Section 140 of the Customs Order 2006 and Section 146 of the Excise Order 2006. They urged the public to comply with national laws and avoid smuggling or dealing in restricted goods without valid permits. All seized items and the individual involved

have been taken to the Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.