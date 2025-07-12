Linktech Secures Third Place in Women’s Category at You-C1000 Basketball Cup

Bandar seri begawan: The You-C1000 Basketball Cup Tournament saw an exciting conclusion for Linktech as they claimed third place in the women’s category. In a decisive match held at the Batu Bersurat Basketball Court in Gadong, Linktech triumphed over Minimau with a significant score of 64 – 11.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the tournament continued on the evening of July 11th, marking an impressive end for Linktech. The team’s dominant performance ensured their position in the tournament, highlighting their skills and strategy on the court.