DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In November, LEPAS, Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, will officially enter the Middle East market, with its full NEV product portfolio making its first collective appearance in the Gulf. The LEPAS L8 PHEV will launch progressively in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and other markets. Alongside its vehicles, LEPAS will present designs and collaborative initiatives developed for the region, bringing its vision of elegant mobility to local customers.

Expanding the Global Footprint with Middle East Entry

For LEPAS, 2026 marks the “Year of Elegant Delivery.” Since its European debut during Milan Design Week in April, LEPAS has continued to expand its global presence. Preorders for the LEPAS L8 have begun in several European countries, while deliveries of the LEPAS L6 and L4 continue in Southeast Asia and other regions. Entering the Middle East will mark another step in this expansion, introducing new cultural perspectives on elegant living.

The Gulf’s NEV market is entering a period of sustained growth, with younger customers increasingly valuing design, individuality and quality. In a market rich in choice, brand must connect with local lifestyles. The region’s diverse lifestyles and vibrant fashion and design communities offer LEPAS a starting point for entering the Middle East and connecting with customers through design and collaboration.

LEPAS’s entry also builds on Chery Auto’s established presence in the Middle East. Several brands under Chery Auto continue to strengthen their regional presence through new model launches this year. Drawing on Chery Group’s local market experience and partner network, LEPAS will offer Gulf customers more brand and vehicle choices. Guided by its positioning as the “Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life” and its three core pillars of Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space, LEPAS will work with local customers to explore mobility experiences that combine design, technology and comfort.

Shaping New Expressions of Elegance in the Gulf

As LEPAS expands globally, design and lifestyle collaborations remain central to its engagement with customers. From Milan Design Week and London Design Festival to the Venice Film Festival, LEPAS has connected with partners worldwide through art, design and lifestyle. At its inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in October, themed “TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE,” stories from Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners worldwide helped LEPAS deepen its understanding of elegance across cultures. In the Middle East, LEPAS will continue this collaboration with emerging local designers and customers, incorporating Gulf culture into design and mobility experiences to explore new expressions of elegance.

LEPAS also plans to collaborate with local lifestyle brands across industries, exploring how its design language can fit into everyday life in the Gulf. Through design, sports and music, customers can join creative exchanges blending local influences with global perspectives and express elegance in their own way. These collaborations will offer fresh interpretations of Gulf lifestyles and enrich LEPAS’s “Drive Your Elegance” philosophy.

For LEPAS, entering the Middle East is about more than market expansion. It is also an opportunity to engage with the Gulf’s distinctive lifestyles, aesthetic preferences and creative communities. Together with local customers and partners, LEPAS will explore NEV mobility options combining elegant design with comfort and quality, opening a new chapter for elegant mobility.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website:https://lepasinternational.com/

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