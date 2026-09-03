BANGKOK, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban life is entering an age of refined intelligence. Consumers expect more from an SUV than basic transport: lasting design, comfort and versatility for commuting, socializing and leisure. The LEPAS L6 EV, an Intelligent Urban Living SUV from Chery Auto’s all-new NEV brand, delivers reliable, all-round driving experience. Centered on three experiences—Truly Dazzling, Truly Composed, and Truly Comfortable—it sets a benchmark for elegant electric mobility.

Launched in Thailand on July 24 as its first market, it drew strong attention. Media praised its styling, cabin refinement and ride comfort in Southeast Asia’s heat.

Truly Dazzling: Leopard Aesthetics and Wrap-around Cockpit Create a Refined Urban Presence

The LEPAS L6 EV adopts the signature Leopard Aesthetics for a clean and elegant form. A dynamic hunting stance, Leopard Eye LED headlamps, Leopard-Stance Wide Body and Ultra-Red Taillights create an agile, purposeful look, while pearlescent paint finishes boost on-road recognition.

Inside, natural-tech cabin design makes innovation intuitive. The gull-wing wraparound cabin creates a secure and enveloping feel; Pebble-shaped floating speakers soften the tech, and the Waterfall-style central screen and skyline-inspired vent reinforce the cabin’s clean, modern character. A 1.12 m² panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with light; while diamond quilting textures on the seats and door panels, helping occupants find calm.

Truly Composed: Comprehensive Technology Addresses Everyday Urban Driving Challenges

Beyond aesthetics, urban composure lies in how each control responds. In congestion, narrow roads, and tight parking, the LEPAS L6 EV relies on the intelligent LEX Platform to reduce driving stress. Its 12-in-1 integrated electric drive, dedicated tuning by a European chassis team and Bosch IPB 2.0 braking system, deliver smooth, linear power, reducing jerky takeoffs and brake dive common to EVs.

Urban commuting faces tight parking spots and complex road conditions. Automated Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA) handle common urban parking scenarios. The second-generation Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system, available on selected models in some markets, handles extremely tight underground spaces. ADAS features monitor surrounding conditions in real time to lower risk.

Built to 2026 Euro NCAP standards, the LEPAS L6 EV delivers comprehensive protection. High-strength steel accounts for 73.77% of the body structure, and a lightweight crash beam improves impact absorption. 7 airbags, supported by long-lasting pressure-retention technology, provide comprehensive occupant protection. An integrated post-collision rescue solution with quad-redundant door unlocking and secondary collision avoidance preserves rescue access; IP68/IPX9K battery protection safeguards urban driving.

Truly Comfortable: An All-Scenario Mobile Cockpit Expands the Boundaries of Every Journey

The LEPAS L6 EV pairs a Super Voice Assistant with a high-definition panoramic view monitor for clear visibility when parking or on tight roads. It supports full-cockpit voice interaction, remote vehicle control, and 5 smart modes: Pet, Baby, Nap, Refresh, and Camping. A 65.2% interior space efficiency rate and 39 thoughtfully designed storage spaces maximize usable space; 99L of under-floor storage holds work, camping, and sports gear. Standard 3.3 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) external power supply supports picnics and outdoor events. A WLTC combined range of 450 km covers commuting and short trips; the battery operates from -25°C to 55°C.

Created by Chery Auto for global markets, LEPAS is an all-new NEV brand committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life. Through intelligent technology and aesthetic design, it turns the vehicle into a mobile living space. The LEPAS L6 EV brings this philosophy to life with a dependable, balanced ride. Following its successful launch in Thailand, it will enter more markets with elegant electric mobility.

Peiwen Tan

Email: [email protected]

Website: lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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