Legendary Entertainment’s Dune Saga Returns Again to Abu Dhabi as Principal Shooting Location

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abu Dhabi will again return as a principal shooting location for the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction saga Dune.

Legendary Entertainment confirmed today that production on the highly anticipated third installment will return to Abu Dhabi’s picturesque Liwa desert with its cinematic towering sand dunes and golden expansive horizon to once again capture the essence of the mythical planet of Arrakis. The film will continue the sweeping saga of Paul Atreides and the complex legacy of this empirical rule.

Filming in the desert city will begin later this year with Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission providing essential logistical support, and Image Nation serving as production partner.

The film, a continuation of the Academy Award®-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will benefit from the cashback rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Abu Dhabi has served as the backdrop for more than 180 major film and television productions through the introduction of the cashback rebate, including F1® The Movie, Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix’s 6 Underground and War Machine — a reflection of the emirate’s diverse locations, talent pool, and filmmaking incentives.

About Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority

The mission of the Creative Media Authority (CMA) is to champion content creation in Abu Dhabi by empowering content creators through strategic guidance, talent development, financial support, and a world-class regulatory environment.

CMA was launched with a mandate to ensure the right ecosystem is in place for content creators to thrive.

The Authority’s responsibilities include overseeing strategic organisations and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s creative industries, including Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission, as well as training and development initiatives such as creative lab and Arab Film Studio.

https://www.cma.gov.ae/

About Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Established in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) plays a pivotal role in delivering Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a leading global destination for creative and media industries. ADFC supports and accelerates the development of Abu Dhabi’s film and TV industry by promoting the Emirate as a world-class production destination and attracting local, regional, and international productions.

For more information, visit www.film.gov.ae

About Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Image Nation Abu Dhabi is one of the Middle East’s leading film studios with a mission to unlock the potential of the region’s creative talent to bring its vibrant storytelling to the world.

The company has built its reputation on breaking boundaries and unleashing imagination through content ranging from award-winning films and TV programs to documentaries and non-scripted series, produced in partnership with a global network of content creators, distributors, and channels. By catalyzing ideas, talent, and enterprise, the studio fosters dialogue and builds relationships that help bridge cultural gaps.

Image Nation productions have been screened at film festivals across the globe and received the film and TV industry’s highest honors, including Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Emmys.

In delivering on its mission, Image Nation also plays an important role in realizing Abu Dhabi’s vision to shape a competitive, sustainable, and globally open economy and positioning the emirate as a regional content creation hub.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world’s most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

