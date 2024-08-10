Lawmakers and Stakeholders Call for Enhanced Sugar Industry Development Act

BACOLOD — During a public hearing at Nature's Village Resort on Thursday, key stakeholders advocated for a more inclusive and effective amendment to the Sugar Industry Development Act (SIDA), as deliberations on proposed enhancements to the nine-year-old law unfolded in the House of Representatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, the goal is to refine the SIDA to better serve the needs of the sugarcane industry. The public hearing focused on House Bill 835, introduced by 1-Pacman Party-list Rep. Michael Romero, which proposes raising the mandatory funding for SIDA from PHP2 billion to PHP5 billion annually. Additionally, House Bill 2207, introduced by Negros Oriental 2nd District Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria, seeks to amend sections of the existing law to enhance regulatory measures and stakeholder consultation processes.

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona highlighted the discrepancy between the industry's contribution to the national economy and the government support it receives, emphasizing the need for increased funding. "We contribute a big amount of money to the whole Philippines but only PHP2 billion is returned to us," Azcona stated, underscoring the industry's minimal assistance from the government.

The current SIDA law, enacted in 2015, stipulates that the Department of Budget and Management should allocate PHP2 billion annually, starting in 2016, to improve production efficiency in sugarcane farms and sugar mills through various programs, including infrastructure support, research, and human resource development. However, appropriations for SIDA from 2016 to 2024 totaled only PHP8.645 billion, with PHP1 billion each allocated for 2023 and 2024.

Enverga expressed a desire to understand the obstacles hindering the Sugar Regulatory Administration's (SRA) ability to effectively implement these programs, while Sagarbarria's amendments aim to empower the SRA to more effectively manage and develop the industry. Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez called on both government and private sector stakeholders to collaboratively address the challenges facing the sugarcane industry, a critical economic sector for regions like Negros.

The public hearing was attended by representatives from various sectors, including sugar planters and producers' federations, millers' associations, sugar worker groups, and relevant government agencies like the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Bureau of Customs.