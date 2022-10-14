Launching of Jamboree 2022

​To increase the scout members’ knowledge on high frequency communication equipment, the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association through the Amateur Radio Club together with its strategic partner, the Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association participated in the 65th Jamboree On The Air, JOTA and 26th Jamboree On The Internet, JOTI. The launching of JOTA-JOTI 2022 was held on 14th October morning, at the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association headquarters.

It was officiated by Awang Mohammad Arif bin Abdul Hadi, Brunei Darussalam Deputy Scout Commissioner. The Jamboree activity which is held until the 16th of Octover aimed to develop confidence in communicating with Scout members around the world, while learning the importance of communication equipment.

In the Tutong District, the activity is held at the Tutong Youth Centre. The event ran concurrently with certificates presentation by Awang Haji Mohd Sufian bin Haji Abd Karim, Tutong District Scout Association Commissioner to Awang Haji Yahya bin Haji Abd Rahman, Chairman of Scout Group 2030. JOTA-JOTI is held every third week of October annually which is aimed to introduce the Radio Amateur equipment.

Meanwhile, Temburong District Scout Association Headquarters is the focal point for such an activity. 11 scouts joined the activity. The 3-day activity also provides experience to connect with District Scout members, apart from strengthening the relationship between District and International Scout associations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei