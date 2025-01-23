Launching of Brunei Startup Summit



Gadong: The startup ecosystem is essential to expand and align with global trends shaping the entrepreneurial landscape. These trends not only provide immense opportunities for innovation, but also set the stage for sustainable and transformative growth. This was stressed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, during the Launching Ceremony of the Brunei Startup Summit. It took place at a hotel in Gadong.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the second edition of the Summit brought together 400 key figures from the local and regional entrepreneurship ecosystems to collaborate and network over growth opportunities. There was also a panel session on Collaborative Ecosystems as the New Engine of Growth.

