Landbank, GSIS sign data sharing deal

The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) signed a data-sharing agreement to improve GSIS members' banking experience. Under the agreement signed last July 17, the GSIS will share its members' data with Landbank to enhance the delivery of banking services such as real-time crediting of benefit claims, loans, and other proceeds, Landbank said in a statement on Thursday. At present, over 1.5 million GSIS members maintain accounts with Landbank. The agreement also allows them to receive their Landbank Visa Debit cards within the same day of card enrolment at the GSIS main office in Pasay City. 'This agreement further builds upon the partnership of Landbank and GSIS to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency for the benefit of GSIS members. We fully support the digitalization journey of GSIS by attending to their banking requirements with innovative solutions,' Landbank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz said. Also covered by the data sharing agreement are other pipeline projects utilizing Landbank's digital banking products for GSIS-related transactions, including the integration of Landbank to GSIS Touch -the official mobile application of GSIS. Landbank and GSIS are also working together to accommodate online payments for rent and other fees under the GSIS Ginhawa For All Lease with Option to Buy (GFAL LWOB) Program through the bank's web-based payment facility Link.BizPortal. 'With this agreement, our stakeholders are assured that their private, confidential information is safe and secure with us,' GSIS president Wick Veloso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency