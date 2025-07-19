Land Code (Amendment) Order 2025 Introduces New Provisions for Land Ownership

Bandar seri begawan: The Land Code (Amendment) Order 2025, known as LCAO 2025, has been introduced to ensure more accurate land registry entries and reflect true ownership. This legislative update aims to address discrepancies in the Land Register, providing clarity on land ownership.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the amendment order also contains provisions for Bruneians who either change or renounce their citizenship. Additionally, it addresses situations involving permanent residents whose status is revoked. A Senior Land Officer from the Brunei Muara District Land Office highlighted these changes during an interview with Rampai Pagi, outlining the intended improvements in land ownership records.