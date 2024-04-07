Lambak Mosque’s Takmir Committee Celebrates Khatam Al-Qur’an with Orphan Support

Berakas - The Lambak Mosque Takmir Committee in Berakas conducted a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony on the afternoon of April 6th, intertwining religious observance with philanthropy. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Adanan bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Seri Setia Haji Md Yusof, a Member of the Legislative Council, led the ceremony's opening recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The ceremony, attended by 80 participants including the mosque's youth, was not just a significant religious milestone but also an occasion for giving. According to event coordinators, donations were presented to 24 orphans from Kampung Lambak A and B, Kampung Terunjing, and neighboring areas, reflecting the community's spirit of generosity and care for its young members.