Lady Warriors roll to 3rd win in Shakey’s volleyball



MANILA: University of the East (UE) downed Mapua University, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20, to remain unbeaten in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Despite missing ace winger Casiey Dongallo, the Lady Warriors performed well, needing only one hour and 21 minutes to claim their third win in Pool B.

Middle blocker Riza Nogales led UE with 11 points, nine on attacks, while Jelaica Faye Gajero chipped in nine points.

Yesha Keith Rojo added eight points, including six in the first set. Dongallo skipped the match to undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection in her right arm.

‘People stepped up with Casiey out. Our first six and second six scoring-wise, we did well. Set-wise we won three straight but I feel like we still have a lot more skills to stretch, to work with and improve,’ UE deputy coach Doc Obet Vital said.

UE will go for a sweep when it faces the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Oct. 13.

Middle blocker Alyanna Nicole Ong and wing spiker

Nadine Angeli Berces scored six points each for the Lady Cardinals, who rallied to within 20-22 in the third set.

But that proved to be Mapua’s last gallant stand as Nograles and Mary Christine Ecalla joined hands to preserve the win.

Frances Macatangay and Gregchelle Cabadin scored five and four points, respectively, for the Lady Cardinals, who dropped their second match.

In Pool A, National University pulled off a 25-12, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17 win over Ateneo de Manila University.

Erin Pangilinan scored 17 points while Vange Alinsug added 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs, champions at the National Invitationals in July.

Lyann De Guzman scored nine points for the Lady Eagles, who took their first loss in two outings.

Sunday’s matches will pit Mapua against UST at 1 p.m., College of Saint Benilde against Far Eastern University at 3 p.m., and Adamson against San Sebastian College-Recoletos at 6 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency