Kuala Belait Holds Village Head Election at Local Secondary School

KUALA BELAIT - The election for the Village Head of Kampung Pandan 'D', Mukim Kuala Belait was conducted on the morning of 19th May at the Sayyidina Ali Secondary School.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The event featured Awang Mohammad Farid bin Kasim, age 34, as the sole candidate. Officials present included Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad bin Abdullah, also known as Lim Swee Ann, a Member of the Legislative Council. According to election organizers, the results will be submitted to the Board of Appointment, Discipline and Procedures of Penghulu Mukim and Village Head, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the next steps in the selection process.