The Meraih Barkah group yesterday morning held a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony in conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration. The event took place at the Language and Literature Bureau Branch in Tutong District.

200 participants who have completed the reading of the 30 juzuk of Al-Quran were celebrated during the event. It was held as an effort in instilling a sense of love for Al-Quran and strengthening solidarity and ties among its members.

The ceremony continued with the presentation of donations from anonymous donors and the Meraih Barkah group to 30 orphans and guardians in preparation for the month of Ramadhan.

