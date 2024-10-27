Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony, Women’s Council



250 members from the Women’s Council and affiliated associations participated in the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony in conjunction with Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri’s Birthday Celebration.

Present was Datin Hajah Dayang Siti Hajar Binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohd Yusof, President of the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council, and Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU. This morning’s event took place at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang.

Source: Radio Television Brunei