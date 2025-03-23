General

Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony and Donations for Orphans Held by PERBEKAL

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Youth Association of Kampung Lambak, known as PERBEKAL, organized a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony at the Youth Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan. The event occurred on the morning of 23rd March.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Pengiran Haji Nordin bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, who serves as the President of PERBEKAL. The ceremony was also an occasion for the presentation of donations to 15 orphans, who are family members of the association.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Ministry of Defence Organizes ‘Sentuhan Kasih Ramadhan’ Event for 180 Orphans

2 days ago

Tadarus Al-Qur’an Closing Ceremony Celebrates Kampung Panchor Murai Mosque Members

2 days ago

Nazmi Textile Mall Supports Lambak Kanan Orphans with Donations

2 days ago

Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony and Donations Event Held in Bukit Beruang

2 days ago
Back to top button