Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony and Donations for Orphans Held by PERBEKAL



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Youth Association of Kampung Lambak, known as PERBEKAL, organized a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony at the Youth Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan. The event occurred on the morning of 23rd March.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Pengiran Haji Nordin bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, who serves as the President of PERBEKAL. The ceremony was also an occasion for the presentation of donations to 15 orphans, who are family members of the association.

