Kampung Penanjong Hosts Recreational Briskwalk for Health Awareness

2 days ago


Tutong: The Kampung Penanjong Tutong Youth Association, known as PERDA, organized a recreational briskwalk event titled ‘Lakau Puoh Gala’ at the Pengkalan Pinang Recreational Beach located in Kampung Penanjong, Tutong District. The 3.7-kilometer walk was a key feature of the Day of Action Campaign, held in conjunction with the International Volunteer Day Celebration 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event commenced with a warming-up session and was followed by a briskwalk around the village. Participants included residents of Kampung Penanjong and members of the public. The primary objective of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of mental and physical health.

2 days ago

