‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ Rice at PHP20 per Kilo to Reach Lapu-Lapu City Residents

Lapu-Lapu City - Residents of Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province will soon have easier access to affordable rice through the 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' program. Mayor Junard Chan announced a new initiative to bring the staple food directly to households via a mobile van, offering rice at just PHP20 per kilogram.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Mobile Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative will eliminate the need for residents to travel to National Food Authority (NFA) pop-up stalls to purchase rice. This move is especially beneficial for the residents of Olango Islands, who currently have access to the affordable rice program through Kadiwa ng Pangulo pop-up stores. The city government has arranged for the delivery of fifty sacks of NFA rice to Olango, priced at PHP25 per kilo. The city is subsidizing PHP5 per kilo, making the rice available to residents at a reduced price of PHP20 per kilo. Mayor Chan expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his efforts in making rice more affordable and accessible to all citizens.