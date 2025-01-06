General

KACA Hosts Prize Presentation and Closing Ceremony

Kiulap: The Association of Disabled Children, KACA, held a Prize Presentation and Closing ceremony at their center in Kiulap. The event, conducted on the morning of January 6th, celebrated the children and parents who participated in various activities organized by the center.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Dato Paduka Haji Zainal bin Haji Momin, President of KACA, awarded prizes during the ceremony. The objectives of the event included encouraging the children of KACA to engage in the programs and activities organized by the association and expressing appreciation to parents for their cooperation and involvement. Additionally, the event recognized and honored the retired members of the center.

