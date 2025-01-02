Joint Operation on New Year’s Eve Uncovers Contraband and Traffic Violations



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: A joint operation conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Royal Brunei Police Force, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Land Transport Department, and the Royal Customs and Excise Department, resulted in the recording of several offences, including possession of contraband and traffic violations.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the operation revealed various infractions, notably the consumption of controlled drugs and the possession of contraband items such as cigarettes, vape products, and alcoholic beverages. Traffic-related offences identified during the operation included the use of worn-out tyres, the installation of built-in car curtains, and instances of driving without a valid licence.





Authorities have urged the public to adhere to the country’s laws and regulations, emphasizing the importance of compliance with traffic rules to ensure public safety. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of Brunei’s law enforcement agencies to maintain order and safety during significant public events.

