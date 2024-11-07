‘Jelajah Kerjaya’ 2024 Offers Direct Job Opportunities Across Brunei Districts.



KUALA BELAIT: ‘Jelajah Kerjaya 2024’ organised by Job Centre Brunei gives the public an opportunity to meet directly with the various companies involved and apply for vacant positions on offer. Jelajah Kerjaya is held alternately in all four districts. For the Belait District, the event was held at the Kampung Pandan Community Hall, Kuala Belait and participated by over 50 private companies with more than one thousand vacant positions on offer.

According to Radio Television Brunei, on the 11th and 12th of November, the Jelajah Kerjaya will be held at Seri Kenangan Community Hall in Tutong District. For Temburong District, it will be held on 13th November at the Belalong Hall, Mukim Bangar Civic Centre Complex. In Brunei Muara District, the Jelajah Kerjaya will be held from the 14th to 17th of November at Dewan Munawwarah, Setia Point Building.