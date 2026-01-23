Belait: The JDB Pop Up 1.0 is being held at the car park of the Belait District Office building. It is organised by the Belait District Office in collaboration with the Mukim Kuala Belait Consultative Council and Big Camp Project. The event aims to help businesses promote their products to the local community.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the 4-day sales event will run until this Sunday. The initiative provides a platform for local businesses to engage with the community and showcase their offerings.