Japan Advocates Two-State Solution for Middle East Peace

Tokyo - Japan has expressed its support for the implementation of a two-state solution in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of Palestine's economic independence. This stance was articulated by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in Tokyo, following her leadership of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting earlier in the week.

According to Philippines News Agency, Japan condemns terrorist attacks by organizations, including Hamas, and calls for the release of hostages and the protection of civilian safety. Kamikawa emphasized the necessity for all parties involved to adhere to international law and advocated for a de-escalation of tensions in the region. She acknowledged the complex interplay of religion, ethnic origins, and history in the Middle East conflict but asserted Japan's unique position to contribute, free from historical constraints. The foreign minister underscored Japan's responsibility in supporting a two-state solution, given its good relations with both Israel and Palestine. The G7 foreign ministers concurred on the need for a "humanitarian pause in the conflict" to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law in conflicts.