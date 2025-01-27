Isra’ & Mi’raj Celebrations Unify Communities Across Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Isra’ and Mi’raj celebration, a significant Islamic event, was marked with various ceremonies held in mosques, surau, and religious halls throughout Brunei. The events aimed to enliven and unify the community through shared religious observance.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee in Tutong Town, in collaboration with the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, organized a ceremony on the morning of January 27th. The event was attended by Dato Paduka Mohd Zalani bin Haji Ismail, Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, and featured a talk titled “Hadiah buat hati yang sedang bersedih” or “A Gift for a Grieving Heart.”





The Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque’s Takmir Committee in Kampung Manggis/Madang also hosted an event on the night of January 26th. The ceremony included a Tadabbur Forum titled “Risalah Illahi dari Langit,” bringing together community members for reflection and discussion.





Additionally, the Brunei Muara District Scouts Association held a ceremony at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association’s Religious Hall in Kampung Beribi. This event featured a special talk that focused on the lessons of the Isra’ Mi’raj event, further enriching the community’s understanding of this significant occasion.

