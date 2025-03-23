Islamic Da’wah Centre Hosts Ceremony with New Converts in Tutong District



Tutong: The Islamic Da’wah Centre delegation continued the Tadarus Ceremony and Breaking of the Fast as well as Tarawih and Witir Prayers with the Tutong District New Converts Association, known as PESATU. The event was organized by the Mualaf Development Division (Mualaf Welfare) and the Tutong District Da’wah Unit. The ceremony unfolded at the PESATU Multipurpose Hall in Mukim Tanjung Maya on the afternoon of March 22nd.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the delegation was led by Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abd Rahman, the Assistant Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The event also featured the handover of books published by the Islamic Da’wah Centre and a donation presentation to orphans and new converts in need. The Vice President of PESATU, Awang Haji Md Khairul Alaika bin Haji Abdul Aziz, was also present at the ceremony.

