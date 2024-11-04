International Merchandise Trade Statistics Indicate Growth in August 2024.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The total trade for August 2024 experienced an increase of 2.9 percent, reaching 2,025.8 million dollars compared to July 2024. This information was disclosed by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy, highlighting that the growth was driven by exports valued at 1,260.4 million dollars and imports valued at 765.4 million dollars.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the primary contributors to the export value were Mineral Fuels, followed by Chemicals and Machinery and Transport Equipment. The main export markets identified were the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and Australia, with Mineral Fuels and Chemicals being the largest export commodities to these nations.

In terms of imports for August 2024, the value was recorded at 765.4 million dollars. The leading import commodities were Mineral Fuels, Machinery and Transport Equipment, and Food. The largest import partners were Malaysia, Australia, and the People’s Republic of China. Overal

l, the trade balance increased by 30 percent, attributed to a 7.3 percent rise in exports, while the import value showed a decrease of 3.6 percent.

The International Merchandise Trade Statistics report for August 2024 is available on the DEPS website.