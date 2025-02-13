Installation Works of 66 Kilovolt Cable to Begin Along Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge



Bandar Seri Begawan: Installation works of a 66 kilovolt cable are set to commence along Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge. The Public Works Department has announced that the works will be conducted from Kilometre BM 14 to Kilometre BM 10, Brunei-Muara bound, starting at 9 a.m. on February 17 and continuing until April 1, 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to exercise caution, comply with traffic road signs, and adhere to the speed limit during this period. The installation is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the region.