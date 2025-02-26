General

Inspection Schedule Announced for Fuel Dispensing Pumps

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Weights and Measures Unit, SDT, Ministry of Finance and Economy is set to conduct verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps at selected fuel stations.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the inspections will commence at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Persatuan TIBA on the 6th of March, continue at Syarikat Stesen Minyak IBA on the 8th of March, and conclude at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Pekan Muara on the 10th of March. For each of these inspections, the respective fuel stations will be closed for a duration of two hours from 9:00 in the morning to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and the workforce involved in the process.

This initiative underscores the commitment to maintaining the accuracy of fuel dispensing operations, thereby safeguarding consumer interests and fostering trust within the community. The Ministry encourages the public to plan accordingly to accommodate these temporary closures.

