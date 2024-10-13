Influx of substandard rebars discovered in Mindanao



MANILA: Recent test-buy operations by the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) showed substandard reinforcement bars (rebars) are still flooding Mindanao.

In a news release over the weekend, PISI said it purchased random rebars from hardware stores in Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Samal Island, Cotabato City, Pagadian City and Iligan City on Sept. 9 to 13.

The test buys were conducted just a few weeks after the same problem cropped up in PISI operations in Northern Luzon.

Mindanao rebars failed to meet the minimum standard for weight and are prone to brittleness, according to PISI.

It added that three steel manufacturers failed to meet the minim weight requirement while six hardware shops were found selling substandard rebars.

“Based on the information gathered from the test buys, the inferior rebars are enough to build more than 10,000 houses per month, putting at risk up to 30,000 people,” PISI said.

The organization said the te

st buys were conducted in cooperation with the Department of Trade and Industry to protect the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency