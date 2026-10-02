JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Intelligence (GWI) and Corporate Water Leaders (CWL) will convene the Industrial Water Action Workshop from 16-18th November 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia. In partnership with Nike and the Water Resilience Coalition, the workshop will bring together global industrial brands, financial institutions, local manufacturers, utilities and government to turn industrial water challenges in West Java into investable action. The programme consists of a full-day action-focused workshop, and two site visits.

West Java, Indonesia has an industry worth $190 bn, but it has a serious water supply and pollution problem that is worsened by the 4000+ factories discharging into its rivers.

The workshop is peer-led and brings together first-hand perspectives on the water issues affecting industrial operations and explores practical responses to these problems. The platform will turn the strongest opportunities into a practical path forward by identifying what needs to happen next, and what further finance, technical support or partnerships may be required.

The Industrial Water Action Workshop is intended to be the first in a potential series of action-focused events, hosted by the Corporate Water Leaders, each anchored in a different priority basin.

Attendance is curated by invitation, and places are reserved for organisations with an active role in addressing West Java’s water challenges. Applications to attend are now open via the event website: www.industrialwateraction.com/attend

For more information, please visit www.industrialwateraction.com

For enquiries, contact Emma Little: [email protected]

About Global Water Intelligence and the Corporate Water Leaders initiative:

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

The Corporate Water Leaders is a global network of water management and sustainability professionals from major companies who come together to collaborate on innovative solutions to mutual challenges.

CONTACT: Emma Little

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: 01865 204208

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: https://www.industrialwateraction.com

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