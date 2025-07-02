Indonesian Worker Reported Missing by Employer

Labour offender: A female Indonesian worker was reported to have absconded from her employer.

According to Radio Television Brunei, 32-year-old Suwati, who holds passport number E9163976, has gone missing. Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating her.

Individuals with any information about Suwati’s whereabouts are urged to contact Panaga Police Station at 322 2955 or use the emergency Hotline 993. The police are actively investigating the situation to ensure her safety and resolve the matter promptly.