Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Indonesian Man Fined for Possession of Contraband Cigarettes Under Excise Order 2006

Byadmin

Aug 13, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — An Indonesian national, Muhammad Tinwar, was recently fined $14,000 or faced 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing contraband cigarettes. The case was brought to light during a joint operation known as Operasi Sepadu in the Kampung Telanai area.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Tinwar was found with 15 cartons and four packets of various brands of cigarettes, which led to his arrest under Section 146 (1), (D), of the Excise Order 2006. The stringent penalty underscores the government's ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities related to excise goods, aiming to enforce regulations and maintain public health standards.

By admin

Related Post

General

Epilepsy Awareness Talk Highlights Importance of Understanding and Inclusivity

Aug 13, 2024 admin
General

Northern Samar Set for Major Renewable Energy Expansion with Envision Energy’s Wind Turbine Project

Aug 13, 2024 admin
General

OVP to Expand Free Ride Services During Nationwide Transport Strike

Aug 13, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Indonesian Man Fined for Possession of Contraband Cigarettes Under Excise Order 2006

August 13, 2024 admin
General

SEC Issues Warning Against Investment Group Misusing Philippine President’s Image

August 13, 2024 admin
General

D and L Industries Sees Surge in Orders Ahead of New Biofuel Regulations

August 13, 2024 admin
General

OVP to Expand Free Ride Services During Nationwide Transport Strike

August 13, 2024 admin