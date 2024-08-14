Indonesian Man Fined for Possession of Contraband Cigarettes Under Excise Order 2006

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — An Indonesian national, Muhammad Tinwar, was recently fined $14,000 or faced 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing contraband cigarettes. The case was brought to light during a joint operation known as Operasi Sepadu in the Kampung Telanai area.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Tinwar was found with 15 cartons and four packets of various brands of cigarettes, which led to his arrest under Section 146 (1), (D), of the Excise Order 2006. The stringent penalty underscores the government's ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities related to excise goods, aiming to enforce regulations and maintain public health standards.