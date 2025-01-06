Indonesian Labourer Absconds from Employer



Berakas: An Indonesian labourer has reportedly absconded from his employer, sparking a search by local authorities. Ahmad Rivaroni, a 35-year-old holding passport number E2033848, is the individual in question.





According to Radio Television Brunei, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Ahmad Rivaroni’s whereabouts to contact the Berakas Police Station at 2330410, reach out via the hotline at 993, or approach any nearest police station.

