Indian High Commission Celebrates 76th Republic Day in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: The High Commission of India in Brunei Darussalam hosted a reception on the night of January 26th to mark the 76th Republic Day of India. The event was held at a hotel in Gadong and was attended by several dignitaries.





According to Radio Television Brunei, representing the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs. The High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam, His Excellency Alok Amitabh Dimri, highlighted in his welcoming remarks the ongoing efforts to strengthen business ties between Brunei and India. He noted that the resumed air-connectivity between the two nations is expected to enhance travel and exchanges among the citizens and traders of both countries.

